Gov’t deplores Israel bombing of Doha

The Government of Guyana yesterday joined the international community in condemning the unilateral bombing by the Israel Defence Force of Doha, Qatar, approximately one mile from the Guyana Embassy.

“This violent act is a flagrant violation of international law and a direct assault of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar”, a statement from the Government of Guyana said.

Guyana said it strongly believes that the unilateral military strike in Qatar does not help the cause in ending the war in Gaza nor of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.