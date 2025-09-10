Man charged with assault over attempted seawall robbery

Eighteen-year-old Irano Phillips of ‘C’ Field, Sophia was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with assault with intent to commit robbery.

Philips appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the George-town Magistrate’s Court and denied that on Sep-tember 6, 2025, at the Kingston Seawall, he assaulted Annalisa James with intent to rob her.

The prosecution said Phillips cuffed James twice in her head while attempting to take her work bag. The court heard that James threw her phone away to prevent it from being stolen.

Magistrate McGusty refused bail and adjourn-ed the matter to October 1, 2025, for report and statements.