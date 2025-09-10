Man remanded over murder of US-based businessman at Coomacka Mines

Joel Harding, a 28-year-old construction worker and resident of Coomacka Mines, Upper Demerara River was on Monday remanded over the murder of US-based businessman Courtney Evans, 49, on August 31st.

The police said in a release yesterday that Harding was arrested on September 1st by a rank from the Mackenzie Police Station and charged on Monday with murder.

The accused appeared on Monday at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Roshelle Liverpool. The charge was read to him and he was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourn-ed to 20th October, 2025 for disclosure.