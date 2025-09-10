Man remanded over theft of three motorbikes

Twenty-four-year-old Chris Pollard yesterday appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the George-town Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with stealing three motorcycles.

The court heard that on August 10, 2025, at Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Pollard allegedly stole a motorcycle bearing registration number CM#926, valued at $400,000, the property of Derwin Dalrymple.

The second charge stated that between September 5 and 6, 2025, at De Abreu Street, Newtown, Kitty, he allegedly stole another motorcycle, CC#5170, valued at $210,000, the property of Michael Osborne.