The Bamia Primary School remains unfinished two years and two months after the initial deadline leaving upwards of 500 pupils still without a school for the new academic year.

This outcome directly contradicts a June statement from the Ministry of Local Government which had assured the public that the school would be “ready for the new school term” which began on Sep-tember 8th 2025. St8tment Investment Inc is the contractor for the project.

As recently as January 2025, Rawle Ferguson of St8tment Investment Inc stated to SN that the school was “95% complete,” attributing delays to workers taking off for the holidays and persistent issues with labour, materials, and weather. While Ferguson, accused Stabroek News in January of intentionally undermining his credibility and portraying him as incompetent by focusing on the missed deadlines he had communicated, the school is still to be opened.