Police say Lolita Callendar’s condition improving

The police today said that the condition of social media personality Lolita Callendar has improved.

A release from the police follows:

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐋𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 ‘𝐋𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥’

The condition of hospitalised Guyanese social media personality and breakout artiste Lolita Callendar, called ‘Lola Doll’, is said to be ‘improving’. Callendar was shot multiple times outside her home in Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on Saturday, September 6th, 2025, at around 23:35 hours.

*** Police would have spoken to the doctors who indicated that Callendar’s condition had improved.

*** Investigators have also been able to interview her.

*** Additionally, with regard to the first suspect who was arrested following Callendar’s shooting, the 72-hour detention timeline has elapsed. As such, he was placed on $500,000 bail, as well as reporting conditions to the Police.

*** Paul Daby Jr., also known as ‘Randell’, remains in police custody.

** Investigations continue.