President promises dedicated anti-corruption unit

Announcing plans to frontally tackle graft where a dedicated anti-corruption unit will be established with mandatory declarations of assets by public officials, Presi-dent Irfaan Ali has acknowledged concerns about state efficiency and promised a reformed public service designed to be citizen-centred.

“Corruption undermines the efficiency, fairness, and credibility of public service. That is why we will strengthen our anti-corruption efforts by establishing a dedicated Anti-Corruption Unit, tasked with excising this cancer from our institutions and holding public officials to the highest standards of integrity,” Ali said during his inauguration address on Sunday at State House.

“Every official will be required to account for their personal assets, and anyone who cannot do so will face the full force of the law. We will pursue both the corrupted and the corrupters, leaving no room for impunity,” he added.