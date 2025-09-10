Some changes expected in new Cabinet

With President Irfaan Ali preparing to unveil his new Cabinet later this week, speculation is building over who will take up key portfolios in his administration’s next term. The President was sworn in on Sunday. On Monday, he swore in his running mate Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips for a second term as Prime Minister and Bharrat Jagdeo for a second term as Vice President.

Among the names generating interest are environmentalist Shyam Nokta, attorney-at-law Thandi McAllister, and Dr. Peter Ramsaroop. Nokta, the son of PPP stalwart and former government minister Harripersaud Nokta, has built a reputation in the environmental field. McAllister, an expert in maritime law, previously headed the President’s Youth Advisory Council under the David Granger administration. Ramsaroop has over the last five years led the Guyana Office for Investment as the country’s focal point on investments. He recently renounced his US citizenship.

Sources familiar with the cabinet reconfiguration note that while some returning members are expected, those who may be reassigned outside of cabinet have not yet been confirmed.

Beyond these names, other possible appointments are also fuelling discussion across communities and online platforms. Sarah Browne is being strongly backed to take charge of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, with supporters pointing to her tireless advocacy for Indigenous communities and her pivotal role in securing 9,030 votes in Region One during the recent elections. Her supporters describe her as resilient, grounded, and deeply connected to the struggles of Amerindian peoples.

Steven Jacobs has also emerged as a front-runner for a ministerial position. At 37, Jacobs combines his background as a former national cricketer with his growing political profile. He currently serves as a councillor on the Mayor and City Council. His speeches during the PPP/C campaign and longstanding support for sports through his Jacobs Jewellery business have helped strengthen his appeal. While critics cite his lack of parliamentary experience, his supporters argue that his youth, energy, and authenticity make him a strong candidate to connect with Guyana’s younger generation.