The fly-pass and three foreign policy flight paths

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan

Previously Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government

Guyana’s elections have come and gone and it is a matter of pride for Guyanese everywhere that they proceeded smoothly. The inauguration of President Irfaan Ali was a heart-warming affair, as were the celebrations on the sea front and the cultural performances marking the occasion. The essence of Guyana was resplendently on show.

In collaboration with the Government of Guyana, U.S. aircraft conducted a ‘Guyana Defence Force approved’ low pass fly over of Georgetown during the inauguration of President Ali. A statement from the US Embassy the same day said: “This flyover reflects the strength of U.S. air power, our partnership with Guyana, and our continued support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Stabroek News commented: “The flyover has come at a particularly sensitive time with the US military buildup in the Caribbean Sea to fight drug cartels and the blowing up of a boat last week by a US missile killing 11 persons.”