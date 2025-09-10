Inaugural speech offered nothing about spiritual or moral health of our nation

Dear Editor,

Guyanese have been brainwashed to believe that the next five years will bring them happiness. I am sorry, but I cannot agree with the president.

I spent 26 years in the U.S. military, including 18 months in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Because of this experience, I do not believe in promises made by men. I saw firsthand how leaders made and broke promises, how Saddam Hussein’s rule brought suffering to millions, and how men placed self-interest above the well-being of others. Those experiences left me skeptical of leaders who promise that wealth will solve every problem.

The president seems to believe that money can change Guyana. But money cannot fix everything. It cannot restore morality, heal broken families, or reverse our nation’s spiritual decline. Our moral fabric has decayed too far. I am not worried about Venezuela destroying us; I fear we will destroy ourselves from within. Alcohol consumption is widespread, fueled by thousands of rum shops. Vulgar music is imported, eroding our values. Reckless public transportation continues to take lives. Single mothers and fatherless children are increasing, yet the president says nothing about these issues.

Even churches, once moral anchors, have compromised themselves for money and power. Meanwhile, homes are broken, families are struggling, and corruption is excused as normal. Police dishonesty goes unchecked. Our society calls evil good, and good evil.

The president’s inaugural speech offered nothing about the spiritual or moral health of our nation. Not once did I hear a call to prayer, repentance, or renewal of values. Without such a foundation, the next five years will be no different from the last sixty: we may have money and food, but we will remain morally and spiritually bankrupt.

President Trump recently said that every nation needs religion. I agree. More importantly, every nation needs God. Without Him, Guyana will not move forward, no matter how much oil money we earn.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz