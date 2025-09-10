Windies beat Sri Lanka by two-wickets to lead 3-2

The West Indies secured a 3-2 lead in their seven-match One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, prevailing by two wickets yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground.

The hosts, who were set a target of 173, after dismissing the visitors for 172 in 48 overs, ended on 173/8 in 47.4 overs. Earsinho Fontaine and Micah Greenidge recorded 48 and 40 runs, respectively, while Guyanese Jonathan Van Lange and Aadian Racha shepherded the hosts to victory following a batting collapse with an unbeaten 24 and 17, respectively. Extras added 20 runs to the total.

Vigneshwaran Akash led the bowling effort for the visitors with 4-30, while Chamika Heenatigala, Rasith Nimsara, and Kavija Gamage snared 1-25, 1-27, and 1-34, respectively.

The chase started in the worst possible manner for the West Indies, as Zachary Carter was caught off the bowling of Nimsara for one [3-1]. However, the pair of Greenidge and Fontaine combined for 101 runs to put the West Indies in the proverbial driver’s seat.