Atwell ordered to pay $38.1m to Balwant Singh Hospital, Dr Madhu Singh in defamation case

Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln has ruled that social media commentator, Melissa Atwell, widely known as “Melly Mel,” defamed both the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital and Dr. Madhu Singh through a series of online posts shared in 2019 and she has been ordered to pay $38.1m.

Atwell has been ordered to pay $20 million in damages to Dr. Singh personally and $15 million to Dr Balwant Singh Hospital. She must also cover legal costs of $3.1 million. In addition, the Court directed that the offending posts be removed from her social media platforms.

The lawsuit was initiated in July 2019 after Atwell published and circulated several testimonials and reviews on her social media pages, which she claimed came from former patients and staff of the hospital.

At the time, Atwell, who had built a reputation as a social media watchdog figure, defended her actions by stating that she was only amplifying the voices of others. She argued that she shared the stories verbatim as they were sent to her, insisting that the accounts could be substantiated through medical records and witnesses.

“The public has a right to know about the experiences of patients at an institution that provides healthcare services,” Atwell had maintained in her filings.

Justice Corbin-Lincoln, however, was not persuaded by Atwell’s defence. In her written decision, she found that Atwell’s republication of the allegations went beyond fair comment or responsible reporting and amounted to defamation.

“The Defendant’s justification was not accepted by this Court. The statements made and circulated on social media were defamatory in nature and damaging to the reputations of both the hospital and its Chief Executive Officer,” the ruling stated.

Atwell, who no longer resides in Guyana, has since indicated through her attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, that she intends to appeal the decision. Her legal team has maintained that she acted within her rights and that the matter raises larger questions about freedom of expression in the digital age.