Chief of Defence Staff lauds US collaboration

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan recently met with a visiting delegation from the United States of America at Base Camp Ayanganna and lauded the collaboration between the two sides.
A release from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said that the delegation included Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for the Western Hemisphere, Joseph Humire; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Barbara Feinstein; US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole D. Theriot; Country Director in the War Department, Lisa Jacobson de Abarca; Senior Defence Official, U.S. Embassy Security Cooperation Office, Commander Christopher Bernotovicius; and Operations Officer, US Embassy Security Cooperation Office, Lieutenant Colonel David Garcia.