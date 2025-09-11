Cosmetologist charged with damage to property

A North Ruimveldt cosmetologist was yesterday charged with damage of property.

The accused, Natasha George appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. George pled not guilty to the charge.

The charge alleged that George on Friday 5th of September 2025 at Lot 3020 North Ruimveldt, George-town damaged a kitchen cabinet valued $89,999 and a microwave valued $42,000, property of Lindon Wickle.

Wickle told the court that they both live at the same address, he on the bottom floor and she on the top floor. Wickle stated that he’s the beneficiary of the property and he takes care of it.