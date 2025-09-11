Forensic lab in groundbreaking training

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL), in collaboration with the Government Analyst–Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) and the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), yesterday opened a three-day Inter-Laboratory Training on Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) at the IAST Boardroom, University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the training is designed to strengthen technical capacity across laboratories in Guyana that currently utilise, or are preparing to adopt, Atomic Absorption (AA) systems in their operations.

Participating institutions include the GFSL, GA-FDD, IAST, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), University of Guyana (UG), Hydromete-orological Service (Hydromet), Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB), the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), IMEX, Rice Development Board, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).