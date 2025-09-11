GPHC hands over case of unauthorized videoing of patient to police

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) today said that it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media over the past few days, depicting a patient in its Emergency Department while in a vulnerable state and receiving emergency medical care.

The GPHC did not identify the patient but it appeared to be Lolita Callender who was shot several times last week.

The GPHC said that it takes this matter extremely seriously and immediately launched an internal investigation. Through this process, it said that a suspect who is an orthopaedic technician, was identified. GPHC said it is important to note that the individual was not scheduled for duty at the time of the incident. The matter has since been handed over to the Guyana Police Force to be pursued under cybercrime laws.

“The GPHC wishes to remind all staff, patients and the general public that video recording or photography within our facility is strictly prohibited unless expressly authorized by Management. Any breach of this policy is a violation of patient privacy, hospital policy, professional ethics, and the trust placed in us by those who seek care. We deeply regret this incident and extend our sincerest apologies to the patient and her relatives. Safeguarding the dignity, privacy, and well-being of our patients remains our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to uphold these standards”.