La Penitence businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo, suspected drugs

Police, acting on information received at around 18:32hrs on Tuesday went to Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Square of the Revolution where they intercepted a black Honda Vezel vehicle with registration number PAH 2167, which is owned and at the time driven by Franz Paul, a 39-year-old businessman of Middle Road, La Penitence.

Paul was the lone occupant in the vehicle, a release from the police said. The ranks identified themselves to Paul and told him that they were in receipt of information that he had narcotics, arms, and ammunition in his possession. The ranks then asked Paul, a former policeman, l to step out of the vehicle and he complied. A search was then conducted on his person and a .22 pistol with a magazine containing two live .22 rounds of ammunition was found in his pants pocket. The serial number on the pistol was difficult to recognize, the police said.