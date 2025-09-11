`Lilawattie’ charged with theft of car, damage at GPHC

Twenty-two-year old Orin Fraser also known as ‘Lilawattie’ appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty and was fined over the theft of a $3.5m car and granted bail for allegedly damaging property at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The first charge alleged that Fraser on Friday 22nd of August 2025 at King Street and North Road, Georgetown stole one brown Toyota Rush motorcar bearing registration #PAK 5371 valued $3.5 million, $45,000 cash and one black Enet cellphone valued $400,000, property of Kojo Edwards.

Another charge alleged that Fraser on Sunday 7th of September 2025 at the Georgetown Public Hospital damaged a computer monitor valued $45,000, property of the Georgetown Public Hospital.