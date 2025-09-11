Man charged over Ruimzigt fatal accident

Seenarine Singh of #2 Canal Polder, West Bank Demerara was on Tuesday arrested and remanded to prison when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on three charges pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the fourth charge, causing death by dangerous driving.

Singh was the driver of motorcar, PKK 3815 which hit a 42-year-old pedal cyclist also a labourer, Mohamed Shazaud Wahab of Lot 16 Wallers Delight. The driver fled the scene on Sunday night. Singh appeared yesterday morning before Magistrate Alisha George where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to failure to stop after an accident, failure to render assistance to an injured person and failure to report an accident within 24 hours.