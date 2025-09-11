‘Massive works’ to follow first GtE concrete pour – Brassington

The first concrete foundation for the gas to energy project was poured on Tuesday night for what project lead Winston Brassington yesterday said sets the tone for “massive works”.

President Irfaan Ali had announced the pouring on Monday and yesterday he posted photos and a video of the execution of the works.

A release from the Office of the President on Monday had said that on Phase I, which covers the 300 MW combined cycle plant and the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) facilities being executed by Lindsayca Guyana Inc., the President was told that the pouring of the first gas turbine foundation would take place on Tuesday night. The release also noted that over 300 persons are currently employed on the project. Stabroek News had been told recently that the first pouring would have been on September 5th.

Within the next 30 days, an additional 100 staff will be employed, and the concrete pouring of the remaining turbine foundations will be completed.

On Phase II, which envisions a second 300 MW power plant and NGL facility, Ali was told that seven submissions have been received, and discussions are under way to finalise the pre-qualified firms before moving immediately to Engineering, Procurement and Construction and financing arrangements.

The release said that the President was also briefed on the Wales Industrial Zone, where an updated map outlining existing and proposed energy infrastructure has been prepared, with land designated for a data centre, ammonia/urea plant, and glass factory. Additionally, in relation to the 20 thousand cubic feet per day of gas to be allocated for a fertiliser plant capable of producing 300 tonnes per year of urea, it was agreed that discussions will be advanced with both international and local firms that have expressed interest.

The 300 MW gas-to-energy project which had been promised for completion this year, last year and even earlier remains far behind schedule with a promised 50% chop in tariffs still to be implemented and rising questions about the escalating cost of what is already the most expensive public venture in the country’s history.

On July 31, the United States company in the project, announced that effective that date, it will operate under the name Lindsayca Guyana Inc. (LND).

It had previously been known as Lindsayca CH4 Guyana Inc (LNDCH4-Guyana) as it was a combination of two companies. However, difficulties arose between the two companies over the arbitration underway between the Government of Guyana and LNDCH4-Guyana with CH4 pulling out of the arrangement.

A source familiar with the companies and operations told Stabroek News that “all the legal papers are completed” and that the two companies “split amicably.”

LND has reaffirmed its “unwavering” commitment to supporting Guyana’s energy development by delivering solutions that are affordable, reliable, and sustainable for both present and future generations.

“The Gas-to-Energy project continues to progress steadily, with construction activities, equipment delivery, and logistics advancing in accordance with established timelines. As the lead Engineering, Procurement, and Con-struction (EPC) contractor, Lindsayca Guyana Inc (LND) is proud to spearhead one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in the modern history of Guyana – one with far-reaching implications for economic growth, energy security, and national development,” the release said.

The GtE project estimated at a price tag so far of over US$2 billion has encountered numerous delays and soil stability issues at its Wales. Delays in the schedule for completion resulted in adjudication between LNDCH4-Guyana and the Guyana Government which then proceeded to arbitration.