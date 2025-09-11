Ministry rallies students against suicide

The Ministry of Education yesterday joined the global community in observing World Suicide Prevention Day, under the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide – Start the Conversation.” This day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of protecting mental health, building supportive environments, and fostering resilience among our nation’s young people, a release from the ministry said.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the well-being of students, the ministry has placed a strong emphasis on school-based counseling support, the release said. Currently, 130 trained counselors are based and serving in 97 out of 117 secondary schools across the country, ensuring that learners have access to confidential guidance and psychosocial support.

Additionally, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), where trainee teachers attend, benefits from permanent in house counseling.