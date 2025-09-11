`Nelly’ injured in market altercation

Well-known social media influencer Leonedd Farley better known as “Nelly”, was rushed to the GPHC around midday yesterday after an altercation at the Stabroek Market.

According to a vendor at Stabroek Market who witnessed the incident, Nelly and another individual got into an argument which turned physical and as they fought Nelly was struck and subsequently fell on a crate with glass bottles.

The vendor was unable to ascertain what the cause of the altercation was but stated that Nelly usually conducts his business in the market under the clock not too far from where the incident happened. Nelly’s condition has been listed as stable and he is undergoing treatment according to a friend who asked to remain anonymous.