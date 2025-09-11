Police destroy over $800m worth of marijuana in Wiruni area

Operations by the police on Tuesday led to the eradication of over $800m worth of marijuana at several locations at Wiruni along the Berbice River.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that more than $571m worth of marijuana was found and destroyed by a team from the Guyana Police Force Narcotics Branch during a successful drug eradication exercise between 4 am and 7.30 am in the Wiruni Savannahs, Upper Berbice River.

During the operation, the team discovered an eight-acre plot of land that was now being prepared for cultivation. A makeshift camp was also found a short distance away from the fields, along with a drying area. The camp was about 30×20 feet in size and consisted of a living area and a kitchen area. The camp also contained about 1400 lbs of dried cannabis.