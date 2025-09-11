Guyana News

Tony Vieira criticises quality of Essequibo River tour

International and local visitors to Guyana are criticizing the country’s tourism sector, citing poor infrastructure, high costs, and substandard services, just days before a government announcement about a $7 billion expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

In a letter published by Stabroek News, broadcaster and politician Tony Vieira recounted his recent experience touring the Essequibo region with friends from Trinidad, England, and the United States. Vieira described a “totally shameful” trip that included a “rough and uncomfortable” bus ride from Georgetown, and a cramped riverboat journey with unsafe seating.

