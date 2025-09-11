Two confess to Corriverton home invasion, stabbing – police

The police yesterday said that two men have been arrested and have admitted to a Corriverton home invasion on Tuesday during which one of the victims was stabbed.

A police statement last night identified the arrested men as 31-year-old Kevin Padmore of Dukestown, Corriverton, Berbice, and 34-year-old Cordell Small of No. 77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice. They have since been placed in custody at the Springlands Police Station.

Police in Regional Division #6 say they are investigating the armed robbery committed on 43-year-old Richard Dhup and 38-year-old Willeina Dhup, which occurred on Tuesday at about 20:20 pm at the couple’s home at King Street, Dukestown, Corriverton.

The robbery was reportedly carried out by three masked men, who were armed with a handgun and sharp pointed objects.