Uitvlugt wash bay owner held after marijuana bust

Police ranks from Regional Division #3 conducted an intelligence-led operation between 10:30 and 14:15 hours yesterday at Lot 569 Uitvlugt Hous-ing Scheme, where a grey Premio motor car (Reg.# PAG 2273) was parked in the vicinity of the DC Auto Span wash bay.

A release from the police said that contact was made with Mark Asam, the 19-year-old owner of the wash bay, who resides at the mentioned address. Police searched Asam and nothing unlawful was found. The said vehicle (PAG 2273) was taken to the Leonora Police Station, where a further search was done on the motor car, during which one orange bag, one multi-coloured bag and two white bags, all containing parcels of marijuana, were found in the car trunk.