WIN won easily at Mahdia, surrounding communities

Statements of Poll (SOPs) from several polling stations in and around Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) show We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) winning easily over the traditional parties.

Based on votes from Mahdia Secondary and Primary Schools, and surrounding indigenous villages including Princeville, Micobie, Campbelltown, and El Paso, WIN emerged as the dominant force. For example, at Mahdia Secondary School, APNU got a total of 98 votes, while PPP/C got 168 and WIN 269. At Mahdia Primary School, APNU got 47 votes, while PPP/C got 61 and WIN 125.

Princeville is a remote Amerindian community located about 12 miles from Mahdia along the Potaro River and Campbelltown is another indigenous community about two miles from Mahdia.