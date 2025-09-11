There is an old English saying, often invoked in Guyana: “new brooms sweep clean, old brooms know the corners.” One interpretation is that the new brings the promise of efficiency and effectiveness, while the old tends to deliver more of the same. With President Irfaan Ali now sworn in for his second term, the nation waits to see which broom he will wield.

In his inauguration speech, President Ali thanked his 2020–2025 Cabinet, then announced that he would soon name a new one. The com-position of this Cabinet will be the first defining test of his leadership for the 2025–2030 adminis-tration. Referencing continuity, inclusivity, and transformation, and reiterating his commitment to the ideal of “One Guyana,” in his inauguration remarks, President Ali said: “With elections behind us comes the responsibility to transform competition into cooperation. To build a partnership, the spirit of inclusion is not a passing sentiment but the foundation of my presidency.”

He also spoke directly to those who did not cast their vote for him, assuring them that their hopes and anxieties will be placed at the centre of his government’s work. There was no denying the statesmanlike slant of this promise, but it still raises an inevitable question. Will the new Cabinet’s makeup reflect that vision, or will it mirror the old patterns of Guyanese politics?

Aspirational is one word that could be used to describe the President’s speech, so kudos to his speechwriter(s). It cited the shared symbols of Guyana’s diverse heritage: Phagwah’s colours, Diwali’s lights, Eid’s crescent, Emancipation’s drums, Mashramani’s joy, and Indigenous Heritage Month’s circles, to frame a picture of oneness. Yet, in a political culture long defined by entrenched loyalties, patronage, and deep mistrust, will those words actually translate into action? Can President Ali be the leader whose ultimate legacy will be unity?

For many, the new Cabinet will be the litmus test. Will it be dominated by familiar faces rewarded for loyalty rather than competence? Will party stalwarts, APNU crossovers, and entrenched allies occupy the most powerful posts? Or will President Ali reset the tone by drawing from Guyana’s wide pool of talent? Does his admission that nation building “… cannot be the work of one man alone, nor of one party… [but] the collective work of a people bound together by destiny” mean that there will be a diverse group of technocrats, young leaders, women, Indigenous representatives, and those outside the traditional political machinery in the new Cabinet?

President Ali promised in his speech that “competence, character, and fidelity to service” will guide appointments. This signals a break from the tired tradition of cronyism and could mark the beginning of a new political culture, but only if it is adhered to. To be true to the “One Guyana” slogan demands more than symbolism. It requires a rebalancing of who gets a seat at the table, and by extension, a voice in shaping Guyana’s future. Recycling the same political formula will not cut it.

A truly inclusive new Cabinet could send a powerful signal to the citizenry that the oneness being plugged is really not just rhetoric, but a governing philosophy. There could be no question as to intent if Guyanese truly see themselves reflected in leadership. Representation matters, but more than that, decision-making power matters. To make inclusivity real, President Ali must ensure that groups historically left on the margins are not only consulted but actively included in shaping policy. This has to go beyond the symbolic inclusion or rather tokenism that has coloured past administrations.

At stake is more than political optics; disunity creates dysfunction and that which is defective deters development. Despite all its potential, oil money alone will not lift Guyana to the heights it has the ability to achieve. In fact, as the current situation in the country has proven, it can entrench inequalities. To use President Ali’s own words, “the measure of this mandate will be simple: how far the least served can rise, and how widely opportunity is shared.”

As the nation awaits the unveiling of the new Cabinet, therefore, his choice is clear. He can default to the political tradition of rewarding loyalty and shoring up partisan control, or he can rise to the higher call of leadership.

That being said, it is highly unlikely that the Pre-sident will choose to replace the entire old Cabinet. However, both he and the rest of Guyana are aware that there are ministers who underperformed. There may also be a few who are ripe for retirement. Whether they are replaced with people chosen for their ability rather than their allegiance and who can demonstrate critical thinking, bold decision-making, humility, adaptability and patriotism will determine the direction of the country for the next five years.