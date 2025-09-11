Fight the war on poverty but not to the detriment of growth

Dear Editor,

Now that the government declared war on poverty, ironically amidst GDP growth averaging 47% (2022-2024) with 63% in 2022, let’s count the cost of the trade-off between growth and income distribution with clear-eyed vision. This means recognizing that “Guyana is not awash in oil money”. Some observant person said this.

If you spend more than you earn, you’d have to borrow and in Guyana that means externally. And policy makers in Guyana understand all too well that Guyana was selected in the group of Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative for debt relief, with the World Bank, IMF, and Paris Club. As a result, Guyana got fiscal room for start growing after the late 1990s.

Ask any responsible parents and they’d tell you they must budget carefully, so that some things must be given up to get something else, usually with higher priority.

Same for government. Regional example: Bolivia spent billions on poverty reduction during the natural gas boom (mid-1990s to 2014). The government emphasised income distribution (which was urgent and warranted). It created expensive programmes, and the poverty rate did, in fact, drop (I’ve discussed Bolivia’s experience in my book, “From Rags to Riches: Is Guyana Ready for the Oil Bonanza?”)

But the big mistake policymakers made was to put income distribution ahead of growth. And after the gas boom ended, those same poverty-reduction programmes had to end or shrink. The piggy bank was empty!

So: a word caution: Poverty reduction is laudable, but make sure it’s sustainable. The project must not be an expansion of government, through the creation of multiple bureaucracies, each with an army of civil servants. Make sure for every dollar spent to alleviate poverty, almost all of it gets into the hands of the needy. And finally, don’t go overboard, stay focused on long-term growth, because when oil prices fall, or the oil depletes and growth ceases, those expensive social programmes that tend to have a life of their own, become unaffordable. Look to Trinidad and Tobago and Bolivia for lessons.

Sincerely,

Terence M. Yhip