From the outset, Chase referred to Mr Ali as President

Dear Editor,

I have noted that Chartered Accountant, Terrence Jaskarran, in a letter in your newspaper, opted to move away from numbers and accounting to join the merry band of propagandists attacking the Guyana Press Association over its recent statement calling for more respect for journalists while highlighting two recent incidents, one involving journalist Travis Chase and another involving journalist Abena Rockliff.

Mr. Jaskarran, in his account, sought to give the impression in his letter that Mr. Chase did not properly address the President at all during a recent press interaction, and that the GPA was defending such behaviour. He is absolutely wrong, and it is clear that Mr. Jaskarran did not watch the interaction in full, but instead, chose to follow a propagandist narrative that was thrown across social media by the usual political suspects.

Mr. Chase during the interaction with the President repeatedly from the very start, referred to the President as “Mr. President”, and only later down while attempting to ask him a question in his personal capacity, sought to use his name without the Presidential title. I would have hoped that as a Chartered Accountant, Mr. Jaskarran would be one to pay attention to details and the whole picture, and so for his benefit, I have attached the full transcript of the media interaction.

The video recording of the interaction, which was carried live by Travis Chase as well as Stabroek News, remains on social media for all to see. Please see full transcript below:

Travis Chase: Mr. President, Good Afternoon, Could you explain to me your presence at the Guyana Elections Commission this afternoon?

President Ali: Good Afternoon

Travis Chase: Could you explain to me your presence at the Guyana Elections Commission this afternoon?

President Ali: I am a Candidate, I am a Candidate here. What do you mean by my presence, You don’t want me to be here? You’re a member of the media.

Travis Chase: No, No, I didn’t say that, I am asking if you can give an explanation, what prompted you to come? Travis Chase yes.

President Ali: Nothing, We have our workers here, as an election agent, as a leader, I came here to thank them for the enormous work that they have been doing, the PPP Civic family, our supporters, they have done a tremendous job and they work hard and with hard work and victory, five years of commitment and hard work and serving the people, and they can’t take it. We have the life of this country at stake and the life of citizens at stake, and look at what these people are doing, playing games, they have nothing. They want a recount, the recount doesn’t give them what they want, what do they do? This is a cycle, a cycle of people who doesn’t have this country’s interest at heart, a cycle of people who care nothing about development, a cycle of people who are concerned about power, we are concerned about responsibility, and that is whay we do everything in accordance with the law.

Travis Chase: Mr. President, Did you see the fresh call for the elections to be quashed, and for new elections to be called? (crowd laughs) hold on, hold on, did you see that coming out?

President Ali: I saw a letter and its all nonsense, absolutely ridiculous. First of all, you lose the elections and you ask for a recount, the recount shows you that you still lost the elections, and now what do you do, you think about it. As I said, the life of this country is important, and the people continues to see who plays with the life of this country, who plays with the life of the citizens, who don’t care anything about the citizens and about the development of this country. We have to keep this country intact, safe, we have to ensure that our international investors are ready to invest, and that we demonstrate to the world that we are a democracy that is credible, we have demonstrated in these elections, but more importantly that investment and investors’ confidence is always high. And this is just playing games with the country and playing games with people’s lives, playing games with the electoral process, all of the electoral observation bodies have said that the elections were free and fair, all of them, all of them. So what is the issue?

Travis Chase: Did you personally as Mohamed Irfaan Ali observe… (crowd interrupts)

President Ali: President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Travis Chase: President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali: President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, get it right.

Travis Chase: hold on, did you observe (crowd interrupts)

President Ali: You Travis Chase, you hold on. You hold on.

Travis Chase: Sir listen, this is not a confrontation, hold on

President Ali: you hold on, you hold on (crowd jeers)

Travis Chase: Mr. President this is not a confrontation,

President Ali: Have respect, have respect.

Travis Chase: You have respect too, you have as well, as I am asking a simple question, I am asking a simple question, did you observe any irregularities at all.

President Ali: None, this elections is free and fair and you guys, want to create a narrative.

Travis Chase: no no, not you guys sir.

President Ali: You guys (pointing fingers at Chase) you are a part of it,

Travis Chase: Don’t say that.

President Ali: I am saying that, I have a democratic right, and I am saying Travis Chase

Travis Chase: And my democratic right is saying you’re wrong

President Ali: My democratic right is saying that Travis Chase is part of a narrative that is trying to create mischief,

Travis Chase: You’re wrong, you’re wrong.

President Ali: (President walks off)

Travis Chase: And you have a good day.

Sincerely,

Gordon Moseley.