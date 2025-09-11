​Public transportation infrastructure could be repurposed to reduce costs and ultimately poverty

Dear Editor,

I sincerely wish to add my two cents to the discussion of the ‘national crusade’ against poverty, as in SN-2025-09-10. A crusade against poverty should get down to ‘brass-tacks’, a Cheddi Jagan concept of a New Global Human Order, in his pioneering 1966 Georgetown Conference calling for the elimination of poverty, unemployment, and crime, locally and abroad. The goal of eliminating unemployment appears to have been met with the 50,000 jobs created. Yet, Guyana would need a trippling or quadruppling of the size of its workforce in order to engage fully in a crusade against poverty, new employment, and local crime.

Ronvi, fellow blogger has it correct. One way to have broad-based reduction in poverty is to recognize the essential purpose of infrastructure. It is not to make money. It is to lower the average cost per unit of hauling goods and / or people. Public transportation infrastructure could be repurposed at the National and the Village level. At the national level road-transportation average cost per unit rises to the northeast, while rail-transportation cost per unit goes lower to the southeast. See: https://share.google/ PrFISUBSfBvtMzUry

A requirement for rail transportation is the reclaiming of the public spaces, from East to West, dedicated to trains. Guyana’s population will triple or quadruple. Mini-bus drivers’ and conductors’ skills will have to be transformed from maintaining rubber wheels into maintaining iron wheels. With public transportation, the nation benefits. A bridge alone does not lower the time and money cost of public transportation. A complete rail network with parking spaces to park-and-ride would be needed, in the basic four directions, East to West, North from Houston to Soesdyke-Timehri and linked to the old Atkinson – Mahaica, World War II tunnel.

At the village level, gone are the days when you could have asked the sugar-plantation field manager to dig the saltwater trench and use the hardened mud to burn rubbish-heap and make a burnt brick clay road. The old days of inland boating farm produce from Craig, Diamond, Mahaica, Mahaicony, Blackbush Polder backdams to get cheap produce to the main municipal markets are over. The hard-working farmers are not there. The potential new farmers are expecting good farm to market roads for vehicular transportation of cheap food produce.

While it is true that straight roads and jug-handle roads generate house-lots on both sides, the average cost per unit road transportation rises, while public rail transportation gives a falling average cost per passenger or goods-mile. Does Guyana need to have its oil profits tax for Urban and Rural public mass transportation network systems, linking roads to rail, to boats and rail-ferry stations transportation services?

Sincerely,

Ganga Persad Ramdas