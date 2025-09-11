We must do our part to help Cuba with its power needs

Dear Editor,

After decades of medical assistance from Cuba and the strong solidarity shown by former President Ramotar who was also the General Secretary of the PPP for a very long time, Guyana has turned its back on Cuba. With our newfound wealth of oil and gas resources Guyana has not sought an exception from our American allies to be able to provide the emergency energy resources desperately needed by Cuba to prevent the nationwide blackouts being experienced. These blackouts affect many innocent Cuban citizens and prevent their government from maintaining critical services.

Has our government become so self-centred and selfish that it is now comfortable watching those who have aided us during the most difficult time in our history suffer from a lack of resources which we currently have in excess. Discussing this with our allies to ensure an agreement is reached to aid Cuba with their emergency power needs that will not place current sanctions in jeopardy is the least our new government can do. The medical support provided by Cuba over the decades was a significant contribution to the welfare of all Guyanese. We must not turn our backs on those who have helped us in our time of need. We must work closely with our allies to find a win-win solution.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative

Republicans of Guyana