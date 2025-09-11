Will the Gas-to-Energy Project be this government’s first white elephant?

Dear Editor,
With the cost of the Gas-to-Energy project escalating from some US$1billion to some US$2billion is the predicted reduction in electricity bills by 50% still possible. Or, would the Government be subsidising electricity. Should this be the case then the GtE project will be a white elephant. Had proper feasibility studies and public consultations been done these cost overruns may have been reduced. If the GtE is a white elephant there will need to be accountability. Guyanese citizens would expect answers and rightly so.
Sincerely,
Sean Ori