Amazon Warriors go down to Falcons in thriller

The Amazon Warriors’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs round in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) suffered a setback as they lost by four wickets to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in a low-scoring thriller at the National Stadium in Providence.

Set a target of 100 after dismissing the Guyanese outfit for 99 in 18.1 overs, the Falcons laboured to 103/6 in 19.1 overs. Opener Amir Jangoo top scored with an unbeaten and gritty 51 from 57 deliveries to lead his side to victory and, in the process, seal their place in the final four.

On the other hand, Guyana requires a victory in either of their final two matches [St Lucia and Barbados] to secure a playoff berth.

Moeen Ali led the Amazon Warriors’ bowling effort with 2-10, while Imran Tahir was also effective with 2-27. Snaring 1-11 was Dwaine Pretorius. It was not an easy chase for the visitors, who, after a brilliant bowling performance, mirrored the innings of the Warriors as they stumbled in the powerplay, this time primarily against the spinners in the form of Tahir and Ali, as they slumped to 26/4.

Pretorius crafted the first breakthrough for the hosts as he bowled Andries Gous for one with a delivery that struck the pad and then crashed into the stumps [3/1]. 20 runs were added to the score before Tahir snared two wickets in as many balls to spark belief of a possible win.