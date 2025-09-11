Royals crush Knight Riders by 59 runs

WCPL

Defending champion, the Barbados Royals, maintained their perfect record as they crushed the Trinbago Knight Riders by 59 runs when the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continued yesterday.

Staged at the National Stadium at Providence in front of a sprinkling of spectators, the Barbadian outfit stormed to their second consecutive win after dismissing their opponent for a paltry 78 in 15.3 overs, after posting a competitive score of 137/6. Qiana Joseph led the Barbadian batting effort with 63 runs.

Chamari Athapaththu led the bowling effort with brilliant figures of 4-7, while Sheneta Grimmond was the next best bowler with 2-12. The trio of Shamilia Connell, Shreyanka Patil, and Afy Fletcher snared 1-10, 1-22, and 1-10, respectively. Lizelle Lee top scored in the loss with 39 runs, while Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey scored 10 runs each.

Earlier in the day, the Barbadians, who won the toss, started the innings positively as their opening pair of Qianna Joseph and Athapaththu recorded 59 runs.

However, Barbados lost their first wicket in the seventh over as Athapaththu was caught off the bowling of Jahzara Claxton for 14 [59/1].