Trinidad suffers `bitter’ loss to Jamaica in World Cup qualifier

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team head coach Dwight Yorke stated Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Jamaica in their CONCACAF Zone Group B 2026 World Cup Qualifier was “a bitter blow” after watching his side dominate large spells of the contest but still left Kingston empty handed.

The visitors were left frustrated as Levi García had three goals ruled out for offside, two of them following VAR (video assistant referee) reviews. Despite having more possession and creating more chances, the Soca Warriors could not find a way to register on the scoresheet.

“Clearly the result is not the result we wanted,” said Yorke. “Outplaying them, more shots on target, scoring three goals and not getting one. Jamaica will feel that they got away with one tonight. We are scratching our heads at how Jamaica took three points from us.”

Jamaica, led by English coach Steven McClaren, have now made the perfect start in Group B, following up their opening 4-0 win over Bermuda with victory over T&T. That leaves the Reggae Boyz atop the standings with six points, ahead of Curaçao, who edged Bermuda 3-2. T&T sit third with a single point from their opening 0-0 draw against Curaçao.

McClaren acknowledged the fine margins that decided the game. He felt the Reggae Boyz had started very well and, having gone in front, had been largely in control. “I think we got some luck with the first goal for Trinidad that was disallowed,” he said. “The first goal is important. We got it.” Yorke also believes Garcia’s disallowed first goal was a match defining moment. “We all know that goals really change the momentum in the game and we felt we scored a genuine goal first-half. We felt also that a penalty we should have gotten, and then that wasn’t given.”

He added: “You can’t score three goals away from home and one of them not count. It’s a defining moment in the game.”

The statistics painted a frustrating picture for Yorke’s men. T&T had 56% possession, completed more passes both overall and in the opposition’s half, and sent 14 crosses into the box compared to Jamaica’s 10. They also produced four shots on target to Jamaica’s two—yet it was the hosts who were clinical, converting both of their efforts.

“We thought that we had done enough to come away with something from the game, and unfortunately that hasn’t happened, and we are leaving Jamaica with empty hands. “We came in here with every intention that we could get something from the game, yet we left with nothing to show—despite the performance from the players, despite dominating Jamaica on their own turf,” Yorke reflected.

Looking ahead, T&T face a daunting path. With two away fixtures in October against Bermuda and Curaçao, followed by home ties against Jamaica and Bermuda, Yorke’s men may need four wins to stand any chance of topping the group and securing automatic qualification.

Performance-wise, Yorke was pleased with his players and found positives, even in defeat. “We felt we’d done enough to come away with a result from the game,” he lamented.