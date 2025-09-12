Agostini secures Prestige target shareholding

(Trinidad Guardian) Agostini Limited (AGL) has announced that it has secured the minimum target shareholding necessary to facilitate its planned acquisition of Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL), paving the way for one of the most significant corporate consolidations in the local market in recent years.

In a news release yesterday, Agostini confirmed it has acquired 90 per cent of all PHL shares not held by Victor E Mouttet Ltd (VEML) and its affiliates or associates at the time of the offer.

This threshold represents 96.9 per cent of all issued and outstanding shares in PHL.

The release said under the terms of the offer, which had been extended to Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to allow for the satisfaction of all conditions, PHL shareholders will receive one Agostini share for every 4.8 PHL shares held.

With the minimum target shareholding now achieved, the only remaining hurdle for the transaction is the receipt of final regulatory approvals, AGL stated.

Commenting on the development, Barry Davis, Group CEO of Agostini Ltd, expressed gratitude to shareholders for their support and confidence in the group’s vision.

“As Agostini marks its 100-year anniversary, achieving this high threshold requirement is a sign that shareholders recognize the value of our offer and the strategic alignment of bringing PHL into our group,” Davis said.

“It is also a testimony to the strength of the group and its commitment to growth while fostering regional partnerships and building sustainable, innovative businesses.”

The acquisition of PHL, a leading operator in the quick-service restaurant sector and franchise holder for brands such as KFC, Starbucks, and TGI Fridays in T&T, is expected to significantly expand Agostini’s footprint in the food and hospitality segment.

On the T&T Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Agostini announced the third extension of the closing date of its ongoing takeover offer for PHL, pushing the deadline to October 21. This follows previous extensions in July and August and comes as the company awaits key regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trade Commission.

The offer, originally made in June 2025, involves Agostini seeking to acquire up to 62,513,002 common shares in Prestige Holdings, approximately 100 per cent of the company’s issued and outstanding shares.

Under securities law, Agostini is required to take up and pay for all shares tendered and not withdrawn within ten days of the closing date, provided that all conditions of the offer are met or waived.