Duravilla pushing to redefine housing in Guyana

The Chief Executive Officer of DuraVilla Homes Guyana Inc, Rafeek Khan, has a clear mission: to make Guyanese believe in wood again.

“We want to bring back confidence in timber homes,” he said during an interview with the Stabroek Business at his Stone Avenue office in Campbellville.

“For too long, people have equated value with concrete. But Guyana has forests, and we have the resources to build homes that are strong, sustainable, and affordable.”

DuraVilla was established in 2008, growing out of Woods Direct International and Durable Wood Products. The goal was never only to harvest timber, but to transform it into complete modular homes and a range of other products, from doors and floors to cabinets and mouldings. The company was built on the principle of adding value at every stage of the forest to home chain.