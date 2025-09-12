German’s restaurant to open drive-through creole eatery at Providence

German’s Restaurant, one of Guyana’s iconic food establishments, is set to expand with a new location at Providence on the East Bank Demerara. The upcoming branch, to be constructed on the former GEB building site along the public road, will introduce a first for local dining – a drive-through Creole restaurant.

Clinton Urling, owner of the family-run business, which is celebrating 65 years in operation, told the Stabroek Business yesterday that the move to Providence has been in the works for over two years. After scouting several sites, the company secured the property opposite the Princess Hotel, an area described as strategically positioned to serve both residents and the growing cluster of businesses along the East Bank corridor.