Mobile Money Guyana announces major upgrades

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) yesterday announced a major digital upgrade that will deliver stronger security, simpler transactions, and several new features for all users. The upgrade takes effect from October 6, 2025.
A release from MMG said that key upgrades include self-service options including resetting passwords, unlocking accounts and managing trusted devices among other features. MMG is also adding advanced encryption and safeguards to protect user data and passwords; more reliable bill settlements; advanced dashboards, reporting, and payment management for merchants; in-app coaching which will provide step-by-step guidance and tips to help users explore features, complete transactions, and resolve common issues on their own.