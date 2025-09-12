US court upholds US$131m Piarco Airport judgment

(Trinidad Express) United States judges on Wednesday upheld the US$131 million judgment in the Piarco International Airport matter.

The judges reviewed the appeal brought by former businessman Steve Ferguson.

Ferguson appealed the judgment where he, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and American businessman Raul Gutierrez Jr were ordered to pay the amount of US$131,318,840.47 after it was found they engaged in a decades-long scheme over contacts to build the new Piarco International Airport.

In an opinion filed on Wednesday, which was stated as not final until disposition of timely filed motion for rehearing, the judge noted that after 19 years of litigation, with six related interlocutory proceedings and a month-long trial, Ferguson had appealed the verdict that he had violated Florida law, including portions of the Florida Civil Racketeering Influenced and Corruption Organisation (RICO) Act.

The judges noted they wrote to address Ferguson’s argument of no domestic injury to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

They stated that, in the case, domestic injury was shown where many parts of the conspiracy activity occurred in Florida.

“Upon our thorough review of the voluminous record evidence viewed in the light most favour-able to the jury’s verdict, we affirm all grounds,” they stated. They added: “Florida is a world destination for finance, business and construction. In interpreting Florida’s presumption against extraterritoriality, the sovereign state of Florida has a clear interest in preventing, punishing and providing a remedy for those damaged in part in Florida and in part abroad, as occurred here, by this type of criminal enterprise operating out of Florida. Here, Trinidad and Tobago sufficiently established a domestic injury under Florida Civil RICO.”

Ferguson and Kuei Tung are to pay legal costs.

Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, who was involved in the matter, told the Express on Wednesday, “I’m pleased that the State got victory in this matter, and it was through my personal efforts attending the trial and appeal. It was ten years of my labour. They have to pay $1.1 billion and interest counting.”