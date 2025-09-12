Around 30 homeless after fire guts five houses on James St

Preliminary reports received by the Ministry of Home Affairs say that approximately 30 persons have been displaced and five houses were completely destroyed by a raging fire in James Street, Albouystown yesterday afternoon.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday opened up a shelter at the Six Head Lewis Gym located at Callender Street and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, to accommodate those displaced by the fire, according to a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Accommodations for last night, as well as personal effects, are being provided. It is unclear what has become of the Guyana Relief Council shelter which was built mainly for fire victims

Ministers in the former administration: Robeson Benn, Juan Edghill and Vindhya Persaud visited the victims yesterday, according to the ministry.

The fire broke out on James Street, Albouystown, between Hill and Albouys streets. Firefighters were still on the scene last night to ensure the blaze is completely extinguished.