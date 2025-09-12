Body at Melanie seawall identified as that of GRA driver

The body of a man who was found at the seawall at Melanie Damishana has been identified as Christopher Andrew Sargeant, 54, a driver with the Guyana Revenue Authority.

A release from the police yesterday said that on September 8th, 2025, the body of Sargeant was identified by his wife, Rosanna Phillips. The identification was done in the presence of a Detective Sergeant and Government Pathologist, Doctor Nehaul Singh, at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Dr Singh performed a post-mortem examination with dissection on the body. Upon conclusion, the cause of death was found to be inconclusive due to the decomposed state of the remains. The body was thereafter handed over to the relatives for burial.

Sargeant’s body was found at about 5 pm on September 2nd, 2025, by a 17-year-old from Non-Pariel, East Coast Deme-rara, who was riding his motorcycle proceeding east on the Melanie Sea-wall. When he observed the motionless body in a state of decomposition, he immediately alerted his neighbour. The matter was reported to the police via phone and detectives visited the scene.