Cable vandals cut services to North Georgetown

-One Communications calls for national action

Between Wednesday night and yesterday morning, a major section of North and Central Georgetown was left without service after thieves targeted communications cables, in what One Communications (Guyana) has described as one of the most severe disruptions for the year from vandalism.

A release from One Guyana said that copper vandalism has surged this year and is now responsible for nearly half of all service interruptions. Alarmingly, it said, vandals have also damaged sections of the fibre network, mistaking them for copper. This reckless destruction has left households and businesses disconnected.

“This is not simply theft, it is a direct attack on people’s ability to work, study, stay in touch with loved ones, and feel safe in their communities,” said Richard Stanton, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of One Communications. “The vandals who struck in Bourda are part of a troubling national trend that is putting our entire communications network at risk.”