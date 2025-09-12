Commonwealth ministerial group restates support for ICJ process to resolve Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

The Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana (CMGG) yesterday reiterated its firm support for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process as the lawful means to address the border controversy with Venezuela under international law.

In a statement yesterday, the Group also confirmed its support for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana, for this country’s right to self-defence and for the unobstructed exercise of its right to develop the entirety of its territory for the benefit of its people.

The CMGG was convened on 11 September 2025 by the Common-wealth Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey, at the request of the Government of Guyana, and in accordance with the mandate of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1999 to monitor, “further developments in respect of the existing controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.”

The meeting was chaired by Md. Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Adviser of the interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangla-desh and attended by Foreign Ministers from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada and Jamaica and representatives from Guyana and the United Kingdom.

Ambassador Ivan Evelyn of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented this country as Guyana’s cabinet appointments are yet to be made.