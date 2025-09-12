‘Lola Doll’ breaks silence, says saw attacker

After being hospitalized for almost a week, Lolita Callendar broke her silence in a video last night and identified her alleged shooter as “Oney”.

Callendar recounted seeing the man who attempted to take her life and expressed relief that no bullet struck her in the head. Calling for justice, Callender criticized the Guyana Police Force for their lack of investigations.

“I now catch myself. Y’all know I’m a fighter, right? Y’all know this ain’t going down like that. But I saw the person that tried to take my life. Yes, I saw him. And I’m happy that no bullet went to my head to kill me. I need justice. I need justice from Guyana Police Force. They’re not looking into nothing.”

He (Oney) was the person, Callender said, adding that she looked him in the eyes as she watched him shoot and then walk away. She pleaded with the public for assistance in ensuring the suspect is arrested and locked away.

“I watched him shoot. I watched him walk off. Y’all please help me to get him arrested and lock away”, she pleaded.

Initially police had arrested two suspects, Paul Daby Jr and another man both of whom were released on station bail.

Callendar was shot several times last Saturday through her car window as she parked her car near her Texas Circle, East Ruimveldt home.