Orthopaedic technician confessed to videoing `Lola Doll’ at GPHC – police

An orthopaedic technician has confessed to videoing injured social media influencer Lolita Callender in the Emergency Depart-ment of the GPHC in an incident that has raised serious concerns about privacy at the hospital.

Police said they have detained a 20-year-old male technician as they investigate a report of the transmission of the image of Callender, called `Lola Doll’.

According to the police press release, the technician has since admitted to videoing the victim at the hospital with his cellphone. He, however, said that he did not share it on Facebook but only sent it to his ex-girlfriend via WhatsApp, and after he saw the video circulating on social media he deleted same from his phone.