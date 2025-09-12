PPP/C maintained dominance in Region Three

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) asserted political dominance in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) during the recently concluded General and Regional Elections, recording overwhelming numbers across polling stations in the region.
A review of Statements of Poll (SOPs) from across the region highlights the party’s sweeping support in both rural and urban communities. From island communities like Wakenaam and Leguan to coastal villages and new housing schemes, the PPP/C outpaced its competitors by wide margins, consistently securing the majority of votes in almost every station examined and helping to push it to victory.