President awards Joint Services ranks

Members of the Joint Services who maintained peace and order in the 2025 General and Regional Elections were presented with the Joint Services Medal by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Irfaan Ali.

The simple ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe at Eve Leary in Georgetown yesterday, bringing together various members of the Joint Services, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

In his remarks, the president expressed profound gratitude and commendations to the officers for their dedication, discipline and professionalism in maintaining peace, order and stability during one of the most critical moments in Guyana’s democratic life.

The medals, he noted, were not a reward, but a recognition of their steadfast service to the nation.