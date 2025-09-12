Terrence Campbell to lead APNU parliament team

Businessman Terrence Campbell will lead the APNU Parliament team following the September 1st General and Regional Elections.
The others who will enter parliament are:
Juretha Fernandes
Ganesh Mahipaul
Nima Flue Bess
Saiku Andrews
Reiaz Rupnarine
Dexter Todd
Sharma Solomon
Coretta McDonald
Vinceroy Jordan
Sherod Duncan
David Hinds
As announced before, APNU Leader Aubrey Norton will not be in Parliament following the coalition’s poor results at the elections. WE Invest in Nationhood is now the main opposition party.